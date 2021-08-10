More stormy weather in the forecast Wednesday

TONIGHT

Most of the night will be dry; however, an isolated shower or a stray thunderstorm isn’t completely out of the question. It will remain humid and warm with lows around 70°. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the night.

WEDNESDAY

More unsettled weather comes Wednesday. We will be watching for a few isolated showers or T-storms to develop as early as the morning commute Wednesday. More rounds of downpours or thunderstorms develop into the afternoon. Any storms, especially those that develop in the afternoon, may be a little strong. Severe wind gusts from stronger storms will be the main hazard, but localized flooding is also a concern. As we head deeper into the week, we will have dealt with several bouts of heavy downpours from thunderstorms and the chance for localized flash flooding will climb.

We will have periods of partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday will remain very humid and is looking hotter than Tuesday. Highs for the day reach the upper 80s. The heat and high dew points will lead to heat indices, or the “feels-like” temperatures, reaching the mid-90s at times. Temperatures stay warm Wednesday night with a slight chance for an isolated shower or a storm, mainly early. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY

Thursday is going to be a hot one with highs in the lower 90s likely. The day begins with a lot of sunshine. We will see some scattered clouds into the afternoon. Another round of scattered rain and storms will develop mid-afternoon into Thursday evening. Heavy downpours and stronger storms are likely into Thursday evening. Spotty strong to severe storms capable of producing severe wind gusts will be an elevated risk into the late afternoon and evening. We will also have to monitor for pockets of hail and localized flash flooding. The tornado threat is looking low but not completely zero either. Scattered rain and storms will become more isolated into the early part of Thursday night.

Highs reach the lower 90s and dew points will remain high. The combined heat and humidity will lead to afternoon heat indices, or the “feels-like” temperature, in the middle to upper 90s Thursday. As the showers arrive, the temperatures will start to come down. Dew points will stay elevated, leading to another very humid night into Friday morning. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain and thunderstorm chances remain high Friday and that will be the pivot day as a strong cold front settles through the region. Rain and thunderstorms are likely, especially through the afternoon and evening. We will have another risk for a few stronger storms as this feature works into the region. Friday will be in the mid-80s and humid, but dew points start to come down a bit Friday night into Saturday. Saturday won’t be as humid or as warm. A lingering morning sprinkle is possible, followed by skies becoming mainly sunny into the afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s. Saturday will start a stretch of a few dry days with some sun and lower humidity. Highs will be around 80° Sunday and rise toward the mid-80s by Tuesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.