More storms in the forecast Wednesday, pattern prepares to turn cooler for a few days

TONIGHT

While our risk for strong storms has ended for the evening, an isolated, overnight downpour or thunderstorm remains possible. Expect scattered clouds and another very humid night. Overnight lows will be around 70°.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be the pivot point as the pattern starts to change. It will still be a hot day, but a cold front arrives, bringing an end to the hot weather for the end of the week. Wednesday will start off with a chance for a few stray showers or storms in the morning. It will remain humid and we will have some sun through the first part of the day. Temperatures reach the mid-80s for highs, before storms move through and drop the temperatures. The warm temperatures and humid conditions will lead to heat indices, or “feels like” temperatures, in the lower to mid-90s at times. Thunderstorms become likely in the afternoon with a chance for a few feisty storms. We will have to be alert for a few stronger storms, capable of producing severe wind gusts. Localized flash flooding and pockets of hail are also a concern for Wednesday.

The chance for showers and storms will continue into Wednesday evening. The second half of the day will be mostly cloudy and not as warm after the rain moves in. The chance for spotty downpours and storms will continue into the night. It will remain a bit humid with lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Thursday is looking both cooler and a little soggy. We will have scattered showers and some thunderstorms ongoing in the morning. Expect a lot of clouds around in the morning, too. Rounds of showers and some thunderstorms will continue into the afternoon. It will still be a little humid but not as warm as the earlier part of the week. Highs will be in the mid-70s. The chance for a few showers continues into the evening, turning isolated overnight. Temperatures drop toward the lower 60s Thursday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

It will stay cool to end the week. Temperatures will remain in the 70s both Friday and Saturday. Both days also come with the chance for a few showers or sprinkles. Rain chances lower a bit for Independence Day as the temperatures start rising. Highs head back toward the middle 80s early next week.

