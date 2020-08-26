More storms in the forecast Wednesday and some may be strong — Stormy pattern lingers into weekend

Strong to severe storms are possible again Wednesday, driven by a warm front lifting into the area. The building heat and humidity brings another chance for strong storms Thursday:

TONIGHT

Dew points are dropping, making it feel less humid this evening and overnight. It will be a bit cooler with lows in the lower 60s. A little patchy fog is possible in spots with mostly clear skies overnight.

WEDNESDAY

A warm front will be the main weather focus Wednesday. It will be lifting toward the area in the morning, bringing increasing clouds toward mid to late-morning. This will also bring back the humid air with dew points surging back to the upper 60s to near 70°, making it feel quite sticky/tropical. Along with the front will be an area of rain and thunderstorms and the potential for a period of some more widespread rain and strong embedded thunderstorms. Rain chances begin to come up for late-morning. Scattered rain and storms are expected during the early and mid-afternoon. Rain and storms will begin to fizzle out into the evening.

Some storms may be strong to severe Wednesday, capable of producing large hail and severe wind gusts as the primary threats. The one thing that may help us out is a lack of sun, potentially limiting instability. However, there will be some strong winds just above the Earth’s surface which can make up some of the difference, enhancing the wind gusts in any storms and can also lead to a few isolated rotating storms. We will be monitoring this threat closely through the afternoon. The rain and clouds keep temperatures a little cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday night will be very humid and remains rather warm. Lows only fall to the lower 70s with a few clouds around overnight. A stray shower isn’t out of the question but overnight rain chances will be low.

THURSDAY

Thursday is looking like a bit of a repeat of Tuesday. It will be very warm and very humid. The day begins with lots of sun and will quickly warm toward the upper 80s by early afternoon. Dew points will be very high and, combined with highs near 90°, will likely lead to heat indices in the lower to mid-90s during the afternoon and evening. Clouds will begin bubbling up by late morning, leading to scattered downpours and thunderstorms developing. Any storms may be strong to severe, capable of producing strong to severe wind gusts and large hail. The risk for isolated rain and storms will continue into Thursday night. It will remain warm and very humid Thursday night with lows in the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tropical moisture will begin surging into the region for the end of the week as the remnants of Hurricane Laura begin moving toward the Ohio River Valley. This will lead to scattered rain and storms Friday into Saturday. There will be a chance at receiving some steady, much needed rainfall heading into the weekend. There will also be a cold front working into the region and clearing the area Saturday evening. This feature will help enhance the chance for rain and thunderstorms Saturday and will lead to much cooler weather for the end of the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.