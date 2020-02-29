More snow showers developing tonight with blustery winds

The weekend begins with some snow showers that taper off through the day. Weather improves through the weekend -- Here's what you need to plan for:

TONIGHT

Snow will ramp up again in coverage area and drive south of the primary snowbelt tonight. An upper level wave of low pressure will shift the winds to a more northwesterly direction. This will help additional pockets of snow showers and flurries move through the area. Isolated bursts of snow may be heavy enough to cause brief white-out conditions overnight. Additional accumulation of a dusting to up to 2″ will be possible across the area. Blustery winds remain in place and drive wind chills down to between 5° – 15° through the night.

SATURDAY

The chance for lake effect snow showers will be fading through the day. Most of the snow showers will have ended by late-morning with only a few isolated flurries expected through the early afternoon. Any additional accumulation would be less than 1″. Clouds will start to break apart for the afternoon into the evening. It will remain a bit blustery with winds between 10-20 MPH through the day, driving wind chills down to between 10° – 20°.

Skies will be partly to mostly clear Saturday night. Temperatures drop back to the middle to upper teens for overnight lows. A light breeze will continue and be enough to drop wind chills to between 5° – 15° at times.

SUNDAY

Temperatures turn much warmer Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny with highs rising to the middle to upper 40s. Clouds return Sunday night into Monday. We turn mainly overcast overnight with lows in the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures continue warming into the first half of the workweek. The warm-up will be accompanied by a few storm systems bringing the risk for rain and plenty of cloudy skies to the area.

