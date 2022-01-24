More snow in the forecast this week

TONIGHT

The steady snow has ended for the night, though additional pockets of lake effect snow showers or flurries remain in the forecast. We aren’t going to add much more snowfall to our afternoon totals. Any additional accumulation would be 1″ or less and mainly in the snowbelt. That said, additional dustings of the roadways remain possible overnight. The risk for slippery spots and snowy roads will stay elevated through the night. Lows will fall toward the middle to upper teens. Wind chills will be as low as the upper single digits by daybreak.

TUESDAY

The chance for lake effect snow showers and flurries continues Tuesday, especially up in the snowbelt. The best chance at seeing a few snow showers will be during the morning, though a flurry or two isn’t out of the question in the afternoon. While snow is in the forecast, this will not produce much accumulation. A dusting to a stray 1″ in the snowbelt is possible. We will have additional lake effect developing overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. A new coating of snow is possible into Wednesday morning’s commute and slippery travel is possible.

Tuesday will have a high in the lower to mid-20s. A brisk wind will make wind chills a factor. Wind chills as low as the middle to upper single digits are expected through the day. Temps turn colder into Tuesday night with lows falling toward the lower single digits overnight. This will allow for sub-zero wind chills by daybreak Wednesday. Feels-like temps as low as -10° are possible by daybreak.

WEDNESDAY

Lake effect snow showers and flurries are expected Wednesday morning. Additional accumulation is possible in the morning of a dusting to an inch or two. The best chance for accumulation will be in the snowbelt, but areas south of Youngstown will also have the risk for at least a light coating for fresh snow into the morning. Slick travel is again possible for the Valley Wednesday morning. The lake effect fades into the afternoon and temperatures will stay cold. Highs will be in the upper teens. Skies become partly sunny through the afternoon. We will turn mostly clear Wednesday night with very cold temperatures expected. Overnight lows will fall to -3° by daybreak Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is shaping up to be one of the nicer days through the workweek. We will have a dry day with some sunshine. After the cold start, temps warm toward the mid-20s. The next risk for accumulating snowfall and slippery travel conditions will be Friday. Snow and some accumulation are likely. We will have the chance for snowy roads returning to the area by as early as daybreak and continuing through the day. We will keep you updated on the timing and impacts with updates on accumulation potential later this week. After Friday, we have a little bit of a lull in the snowfall forecast. While a few snow showers or flurries are possible both Saturday and Sunday, neither days are looking like an impactful snowfall. Next Monday looks dry with a little sunshine.

