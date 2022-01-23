More snow expected for the start of your work week

LOOKING AHEAD

Another quick-moving storm system grazes the area Monday and brings the chance for a few snow showers Monday evening. Another light coating of snow is possible Monday evening and slippery travel will be possible. Highs will warm toward the upper 20s. Tuesday is looking like the warmest day of the forecast period with lower 30s for highs. We will also have snow showers around the area as a storm system approaches from the southwest. That storm system also comes with a chance for some accumulating snow for the Valley. Behind the Tuesday system comes another temperature drop. Highs fall back to the teens Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows both days will be around to a few degrees below 0°.

