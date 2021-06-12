More showers and storms in the forecast for your Sunday

Our weather turns cooler and less humid for next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight and a small chance for an isolated shower…LOW: 63
— Partly sunny Sunday with scattered thunderstorms possible…HIGH: 82
— Chances for showers or thunderstorms Monday…LOW: 58…HIGH: 77
— Mostly sunny Tuesday…LOW: 55…HIGH: 74
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 50…HIGH: 73
— Sunny Thursday…LOW: 48…HIGH: 78
— Partly sunny Friday…LOW: 56…HIGH: 80
— Chance for showers next Saturday…LOW: 62…HIGH: 85
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 57…HIGH: 76