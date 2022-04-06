TONIGHT

Rain is likely this evening and early tonight. The showers will become more isolated late into the night and taper off early Thursday morning. Much of the night will be cloudy. Temperatures settle into the mid-40s.

THURSDAY

A lingering sprinkle or two is possible for the early morning commute. A lull in precipitation is expected for the late morning and early afternoon. During that time we will have a chance for a little sun. Highs will be in the upper 50s. More scattered showers develop Thursday afternoon. There will be a chance for some pockets of small hail with a few of the more robust showers.

Scattered rain lingers into Thursday evening and you will notice it turning cooler. Temperatures fall into the 40s Thursday evening. Overnight lows eventually reach the lower 30s. The showers will taper overnight and clouds break a little bit toward daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY

The workweek ends a bit chilly. Friday will be blustery and mainly cloudy. Scattered showers develop through the morning. Rounds of showers and sprinkles will continue through the rest of the day. It will be blustery with highs in the upper 40s. Spotty showers will continue Friday night. Temperatures will fall to the middle 30s for overnight lows. Rain showers will start mixing with some snowflakes Friday night. Accumulation won’t be a concern with temperatures staying around to slightly above the freezing mark.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is looking cloudy and cold with a mix of rain and snow likely through the day. Little to no accumulation will occur with highs well above freezing, in the lower 40s. Winds will be blustery Saturday, adding a little extra chill to the air. Sunday will be in the mid-40s and begins with a continued chance for a mix of rain and snow in the morning. Skies become partly sunny in the afternoon as the rain/snow mix tapers off. There is a chance for a few showers Monday and temperatures start warming back up. Highs will be in the mid-50s Monday and return to the mid-60s Tuesday with a few showers possible. By Wednesday, highs will be warming back to around 70°.

