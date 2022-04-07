TONIGHT

Our spotty evening showers will taper into the night. While a passing sprinkle remains possible overnight, showers will be isolated. You will notice it feeling cooler tonight. Lows return to the middle 30s with scattered clouds.

FRIDAY

The workweek ends a bit chilly. Friday will be blustery with scattered clouds and peeks of sunshine. More showers develop through the day, primarily in the afternoon and evening. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible Friday. Any thunderstorms or more robust showers may produce pockets of small hail. Hit-and-miss showers will continue into the evening and become more isolated into Friday night. Though showers will be more isolated, the chance for passing showers will stay in the forecast throughout the night.

Friday will be blustery. Highs will be in the upper 40s but the winds add a little extra chill to the air. Temperatures will start dropping into the 30s Friday evening and fall close to the freezing mark overnight into daybreak Saturday. As temps drop into the middle and lower 30s, we will see any rain mixing with or changing to a little snow.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Just like last weekend, we will have more chilly weather for this weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the lower to mid-40s. The day starts off with a chance for a few snow showers. More scattered precipitation develops and will fall as mostly rain, mixing with a few snowflakes, in the afternoon. While highs reach the 40s, blustery wind is expected and the wind chills will be in the 30s at times throughout the day. The scattered showers will start mixing back to snow into Saturday evening as temperatures drop back to the 30s.

Saturday Night

Scattered showers will be ongoing Saturday evening and will mix back over to snow as temps fall. Lows will drop to the lower 30s overnight. A light coating of snow is possible on colder surfaces like grassy areas, patios, cars, and rooftops.

Sunday

Sunday starts off with continued scattered pockets of snow. Snow mixes with rain as temps start rising after sunrise. Precipitation chances taper off into the afternoon. Clouds will thin out into the evening and breaks allowing for a little bit of sun are possible late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s. Skies will become mostly clear Sunday night with lows around 30°.

LOOKING AHEAD

We start warming back up as the workweek begins. There is a chance for a few showers Monday with temperatures reaching the mid-50s for highs. Temps return to the mid-60s Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. By Wednesday, highs will be warming back to near 70°. A few showers are possible Wednesday. A better chance for rain and a few thunderstorms comes Thursday as another cold front sweeps through the area.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.