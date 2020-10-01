More rain in the forecast Thursday and watching for lake effect rain to wrap up the workweek

Even cooler air surges into the region Thursday. This will lead to additional showers developing and sets the stage for some lake effect rains to end the week:

TONIGHT

Showers and sprinkles work through the area again this evening, tapering off overnight. It will be a little blustery, though the winds won’t be as gusty overnight as the afternoon. The clouds break up tonight with partly to mostly clear skies by morning. Temperatures fall to the mid-40s.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday, though rain chances will climb a bit earlier in the day. The morning begins with some sunshine and scattered clouds. It will also be a breezy morning at times. Winds stay breezy into the afternoon as clouds begin building into the region early in the afternoon. Another trough swinging through the region will touch off more showers for the Valley. Scattered showers will begin to develop early in the afternoon and continue into the evening. Highs for the day will be in the lower 60s.

Thursday night will be cool and breezy. The risk for scattered showers and sprinkles will continue overnight. It will be mostly cloudy with lows dropping to the lower 40s.

FRIDAY

We have quite a chilly day ahead Friday. Temperatures will only make it to the mid-50s for daytime highs. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and it will remain a little breezy. With cooler air in place and winds crossing the lake, the pattern is set for some spotty lake effect rain showers and sprinkles. The chance for rain will be in place through much of the day. The risk for showers begins tapering off Friday night. It will be a cold night with lows dropping into the middle to upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend will remain cool with highs in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is looking dry with some sun but another storm system will arrive Sunday. That storm system brings an increase in both clouds and rain chances through the day.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.