More rain coming Wednesday, turning to snow Wednesday night

Wednesday will be mild but turns much colder into the eve. Gusty wind, cold wind chills, and some accumulating snow are in the forecast -- Here's when the cold arrives:

TONIGHT

Spotty showers or sprinkles will continue tonight. Rain will become much more isolated by morning. A few pockets of fog are possible overnight and for the morning commute. Temperatures drop to the mid-30s my early morning.

WEDNESDAY

Another storm system moves into the region Wednesday. The morning commute will be cloudy with a low chance for a stray sprinkle or some patchy fog. The risk for rain climbs into the afternoon with steadier showers becoming likely. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

A cold front plows through the area Wednesday evening and will be followed by a quick drop in temperatures. We settle into the lower 30s before midnight, changing the rain over to snow. Snow is likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning as temperatures fall toward the middle to lower 20s. Snow accumulation overnight of around 1″ – 3″ is possible. Locally, up to 4″ of snow may occur by mid-morning Thursday for northern parts of the area.

Another big story Wednesday night into Thursday will be the blustery winds. Winds will gust to around 20-30 MPH overnight. The blustery winds combined with falling temperatures will lead to wind chills between 5° – 15° at times into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY

Expect a much colder day with highs only rebounding to the mid-20s. Blustery winds between 20 – 30 MPH at times will lead to wind chills during the day between 10° – 20°. Scattered snow showers will continue, especially in the northern snowbelt. An additional coating to an inch or two may be possible, especially in the northern snowbelt. Pockets of snow showers and flurries continue Thursday night with lows dropping into the middle to upper teens and wind chills between 0° – 10° likely overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

It remains cold and blustery Friday. Wind chills will remain a factor through the day with the risk for spotty snow showers and flurries continuing, especially in the snowbelt. There will also be a chance for some snow showers Saturday. The colder air begins to retreat Sunday with warmer temperatures and more rain expected heading into the start of the next workweek.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.