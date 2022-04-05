TONIGHT

Skies will be cloudy tonight with more showers impacting the area. A storm system passes by to our southeast and grazes the Valley Tuesday evening and overnight. Spotty showers or sprinkles will work through the area for the first part of the night, tapering off toward morning. It won’t be as cool with lows in the upper 40s. A little patchy fog is possible later tonight and for the morning commute Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Expect an even bigger jump in temperatures Wednesday. We will start the day mostly cloudy with a chance for some patchy fog. Skies will become partly sunny for a brief window late morning into early afternoon Wednesday. Temperatures will jump to the upper 60s and winds become breezy. Gusts between 20-30MPH will be possible. Any breaks in the clouds fill back in late-afternoon Wednesday as an approaching cold front sends more showers to the Valley. Late-afternoon and evening rain is likely with a chance for a few thunderstorms. Showers continue into the night and become much more isolated toward Thursday morning. Lows will drop to the middle to lower 40s by daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY

Thursday morning is looking dry with another window for some breaks in the clouds. Any morning sun gives way to mainly cloudy skies in the afternoon as a surge of even colder air approaches the region. Highs will still warm to around 60° but temperatures will start coming down into the early evening. Spotty showers will develop in the afternoon and evening as the colder air arrives. The chance for spotty showers and sprinkles will continue Thursday night. Any overnight showers may mix with a couple snowflakes toward morning Friday with lows in the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We head back to those colder temperatures Friday and into the weekend. Highs fall to the middle to upper 40s Friday with spotty showers and lots of clouds throughout the day. The rain may mix with a few snowflakes during the colder parts of the day. Overnight showers mix over to snow into Saturday morning with lows in the mid-30s. Saturday is looking cloudy and cold with a mix of rain and snow likely through the day. Little to no accumulation will occur with highs well above freezing, around 40°. Winds will be blustery Saturday, adding a little extra chill to the air. Sunday will be in the mid-40s and begins with a continued chance for a mix of rain and snow in the morning. Skies become partly sunny in the afternoon as the rain/snow mix tapers off. There is a chance for a few showers Monday as temperatures start warming back up. Highs will be in the mid-50s Monday and return to the mid-60s Tuesday.

