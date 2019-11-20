More of the same for Wednesday

Another cool and dreary day expected Wednesday -- We will briefly warm up before the workweek ends. Here's the update:

TONIGHT

Skies remain cloudy across the Valley tonight. An isolated shower is possible along with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows will drop to the lower to mid-30s. There is a slim chance for a few spots to drop to around or slightly below 32° which may result in a few isolated pockets of freezing drizzle or freezing fog. It is a low chance and a small window for this to occur but travel before sunrise should be done cautiously with an isolated slick spot not completely out of the question.

WEDNESDAY

We will have more of the same Wednesday. Skies will remain cloudy and patchy fog and drizzle or an isolated light shower remain possible. Temperatures will return to the upper 30s to lower 40s across the Valley.

Wednesday night also looks mostly cloudy. A sprinkle is still a possibility for the area. Lows will dip down to the lower 30s.

THURSDAY

The next storm system approaches Thursday. We will have increasing clouds with a southerly wind developing. Winds will increase into the afternoon with gusty winds expected by evening and into the night. We start off dry but spotty showers become an increasing threat for the afternoon and evening. Most of the day will be spent in the 40s, but we will continue warming after sunset when highs reach the lower 50s. Rain becomes more likely overnight through early Friday morning with temperatures only falling to the mid to upper 40s by daybreak.

LOOKING AHEAD

Some showers are expected in the morning Friday on the back side of a cold front. We will see falling temperatures Friday and blustery winds. Temperatures will be below average for the weekend as another storm system impacts the area.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days,