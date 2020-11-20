More mild weather Friday, next storm brings rain to the area this weekend

The average high temperature Friday is 47°. Highs will be well above to wrap up the workweek, then fall much closer to average through the weekend:

TONIGHT

Winds will remain a little gusty tonight. The elevated winds will keep temperatures from dropping as much. Gusts to around 30MPH remain possible with a patchy clouds through the night. Lows at daybreak will be in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY

We will have more clouds around the area Friday than we did Thursday. Skies start off partly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds as a cold front moves toward the region. Skies become mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Winds won’t be as strong, though a light breeze will continue through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid-50s. Skies become overcast Friday night. Temperatures drop to the upper 30s by daybreak Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Lots of clouds around for Saturday. Skies will be mainly cloudy and temperatures won’t be as warm as the latter part of the workweek. Highs will be slightly above average, warming to the lower 50s.

Saturday Night

Rain chances will be climbing through the night. Skies remain cloudy and lows will dip to the mid-30s. Showers are expected toward morning, just as temperatures near the freezing mark. We will have a chance for some rain mixing with snow around daybreak Sunday.

Sunday

Sunday isn’t setting up to be the nicest of days. A mix of rain and snow is possible around sunrise, Any mixing would quickly change to all rain as the sun rises. It will be a mainly cloudy day with rain showers likely. A round of showers is expected to start the day. The risk for rain will continue through the afternoon. Clouds and showers keep temperatures cooler. We will be in the middle to upper 40s, close to average for the time of year, for daytime highs. Another round of steady rain is expected Sunday night as a cold front clear the area. A few of those showers may linger early Monday morning. Lows Sunday night will be in the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The early part of the upcoming week is looking cool and dry. A storm system approaching the region mid-week will bring more rain to the area but the timing remains in question. There is a big discrepancy in the model data mid-week next week with the timing. An arrival of that storm system Wednesday would allow for the showers to be mostly east of the area Thursday as some of the data indicates. But a later arrival would result in a soggier Thanksgiving as some data is also showing. Currently going with a chance for rain both days and will be fine-tuning the forecast as better data becomes available. Highs will be around 50 both days.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above