RADAR AND SATELLITE

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are popping up in the Valley as a cold front passes over north of Ohio and Pennsylvania. These pop up showers and storms may continue thorughout the evening.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are in the upper 80s. They will be dropping into the low 70s for lows tonight.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Plan for isolated showers and thunderstorms to pop up. Once we get into the overnight hours, expect mainly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

The chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms returns in the morning. Plan to take an umbrella out tomorrow with the rain chances. Temperatures will reach the low 80s by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening. We will get a break from precipitation overnight tonight, but pop up showers and storms return tomorrow in the late morning. Those chances will last into the afternoon. By tomorrow evening, weather should calm down. Monday overnight into Tuesday, a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm sticks around. Rain and storm chances stick around for the remainder of Tuesday.

TONIGHT

Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the early evening. Those will taper off into the overnight hours with temperatures falling into the low 70s.

MONDAY

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout Monday. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s for highs.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Rain and thunderstorm chances stick around through Wednesday morning. High temperatures will also begin to fall into the low 80s by the middle of the week. Once Thursday comes, expect partly sunny skies and temperatures around 80. More sunshine will come into next weekend with high temperatures around 80.