More heat Tuesday but the hot weather won’t last all week — Here’s when temps cool down

TONIGHT

Warm and humid tonight with lows only falling to the lower 70s. Expect scattered clouds on what will be a humid night. We will see rain and storm chances fade after sunset, though a stray renegade downpour isn’t completely out of the question early into the night.

TUESDAY

Tuesday is looking just as hot and just as humid as Monday. Highs return to the lower 90s and dew points will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s again. The high heat and dew points will set us up for heat indices, or the “feels like” temperatures, in the middle to upper 90s. Practice heat safety by staying hydrated, taking frequent breaks to cool down if doing strenuous outdoor labor, wear loose-fitting light-colored clothing. Also important, animals outside need frequent fresh water and lots of shade. If possible, bring them indoors.

With Tuesday’s heat will come another risk for hit-and-miss style downpours and thunderstorms. We will start looking for pop-up thunderstorms around noon. The rest of the afternoon will have spotty areas of heavy rain and storms. These will be scattered about the area, so while every community has a chance of encountering a downpour or storm, not every community will be impacted. The chance for area of rain and storms will continue through evening. Expect storms to taper off after sunset with only a slim chance for a passing overnight shower or storm. Tuesday night will remain very humid and warm with lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be the pivot point as the pattern starts to change. A cold front will approach the area Wednesday and will bring an end to the hot weather once it passes. Wednesday will start off with a chance for a few stray showers or storms. It will be humid with partly sunny skies. Temperatures reach the mid-80s for highs, before storms move through and drop the temperatures. Thunderstorms become likely in the afternoon with a chance for a few feisty storms. We will have to monitor for some stronger storms, capable of producing severe wind gusts. Localized flash flooding is also a concern for Wednesday.

The chance for showers or a few storms will continue into Wednesday evening. The second half of the day is looking mostly cloudy and not as warm after the rain moves in. The chance for spotty showers lingers into Wednesday night. It will remain a bit humid with lows in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The risk for rain and storms continues Thursday with lots of clouds around and mid-70s for highs. Temperatures will remain in the 70s the rest of the week with the chance for showers continuing. We will start looking for highs heading back to around 80° by Independence Day.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.