More heat and sunshine Monday, rain chances begin climbing tonight

Another great summer day with plenty of time to spend outdoors in the sun. A cold front approaches the Valley tonight and will be increasing our chances at a little rain:

TODAY

Enjoy the sunshine today! It’ll be a great day to keep cool by the pool, tackle the yardwork if you didn’t do that this weekend, or fire up the grill for dinner on the patio. Your Monday is looking mostly sunny with some scattered clouds into the afternoon and evening. It will be a little humid with high temperatures around 90°.

TONIGHT

Our evening will be warm and humid with patchy clouds and temperatures in the mid-70s by 11PM. The chance for some showers or thunderstorms will be on the rise through the late evening, with isolated showers or storms possible overnight into Tuesday morning. Lows will be around 70°.

TUESDAY

Not a washout, but we will have a chance at a few showers or storms Tuesday. Expect partly sunny skies and another warm and humid day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90°. Isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible, especially through the afternoon and early evening, as a cold front works through the area.

LOOKING AHEAD

The week ahead will be a bit unsettled with several chances for some showers and storms. That said, we are not looking at any one day being a complete washout as of now. Expect humid conditions through the middle and latter part of the week. Highs will be in the mid-80s and each day comes with a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms developing, primarily in the afternoons and early evenings.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.