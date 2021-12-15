More gusty winds expected for the Valley, temps turn colder into the weekend

TONIGHT

We will stay mild through the night with temperatures hovering around 50°. Winds will become breezy through the night with scattered clouds around the area. A sprinkle is possible early this evening but the overnight will be dry.

THURSDAY

Another day of well above average temperatures Thursday. We will be flirting with record highs again. The record is 61° set in 1984 and highs for the day will be around 60°. We start the day dry with scattered clouds. Winds will become gusty with gusts to around 30MPH possible by daybreak and peak gusts of around 40MPH possible through the day. An approaching cold front will set us up for a mainly overcast afternoon with increasing rain chances into the evening. A round of showers is likely early Thursday evening as the cold front sweeps through the area. Rain chances taper off early into the night and clouds become more scattered. Lows drop to the mid-30s by Friday morning. The gusty afternoon winds will also start dropping into Thursday night.

FRIDAY

It won’t be as warm Friday but it will be a decent day overall. We will have some sunshine through the day with highs in the lower 40s. Clouds will be on the increase again into Friday evening and rain chances start to climb as a storm system approaches from the south. A few showers are possible in the evening, after sunset. Rain becomes likely Friday night into Saturday. Low temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another storm system sweeps through the Valley Saturday, bringing a soggy start to the weekend. Rain showers are likely through much of the day Saturday with highs around 40°. Even colder air moves in Saturday night, cold enough for a few snowflakes around the Valley overnight. Temperatures will fall below freezing after a day of rain so we are going to have to keep an eye out for black ice on roadways into Sunday morning. While it won’t be a significant snow, we will have some lake effect snow showers and flurries around the area Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-30s. The weather is looking quiet early next week which is great news for holiday travel plans. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are all looking partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 30s Monday and Tuesday, then warm toward the mid-40s Wednesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.