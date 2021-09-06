More great weather in the forecast for your Tuesday

Showers and storms could return to the Valley for the middle of the work week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Becoming mostly clear tonight…LOW: 56
— Mostly sunny Monday…HIGH: 75
— Mostly sunny Tuesday…LOW: 54…HIGH: 81
— Partly sunny with a chance for showers Wednesday…LOW: 63…HIGH: 76
— Mostly sunny and a spotty shower possible Thursday…LOW: 55…HIGH: 72
— Mostly sunny Friday…LOW: 52…HIGH: 73
— Partly sunny skies with a possible spotty shower next Saturday…LOW: 54…HIGH: 77
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 56…HIGH: 76