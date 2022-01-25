More frigid mornings ahead, tracking some snow to end the week

TONIGHT

Temperatures will be much colder tonight, falling to the middle to lower single digits. Though winds won’t be strong, the light breeze at times will be enough to drive wind chills down to as low as -5° to -10° at times. Expect scattered clouds and a chance for a little lake effect snow overnight. The snow setup tonight will focus the snow mainly north of our area, into Ashtabula, Crawford, and Erie counties. However, a few snow showers or flurries may drift through our area, especially north of Warren and Mercer. Little accumulation is expected with a light dusting possible at most. If your morning commute takes up up into Ashtabula, Crawford, or Erie counties you should plan for a slower morning commute with a high risk of encountering snowy roads and white-out conditions.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be a cold day for the Valley. Highs will be in the mid-teens with wind chills between 0° to 10° through the day. We have a chance for a few lake effect snow showers or flurries Wednesday morning. If your travels take you up into Ashtabula, Crawford, or Erie counties you will have a higher chance of seeing snowy roads and white-out conditions in the morning. The chance for snow will be much lower outside of those areas. However, an additional dusting can’t be ruled out through Wednesday morning. The snow chances taper into the afternoon with skies becoming mostly sunny.

Wednesday night will be quite frigid for the Valley. Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will drop quickly. Lows fall to around -3° by daybreak Thursday. Winds are looking fairly light but an occasional light breeze would easily result in wind chills as low as -10° to -15°.

THURSDAY

Though it starts off Frigid, Thursday will be a nice day overall. The day begins with a lot of sunshine. Skies become partly sunny into the afternoon with temps rising toward the mid-20s for daytime highs. Thursday night will be cloudy and not as cold. Lows will be around 20°. Snow chances will be coming up Thursday night. We will be watching for a little accumulating snowfall into Friday morning with a chance for snowy roads for the morning commute.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next risk for accumulating snowfall and slippery travel conditions will be Friday. Snow showers are expected to develop by the morning. Though a heavy accumulation is not expected at this time, all surfaces are frozen and snow will be able to stick to roadways. It is currently looking like snowfall in the range of an inch or two. We will be fine-tuning the forecast and the accumulation potential as we get closer to Friday and a better grasp on the duration of the snowfall. After Friday, we have a little bit of a lull in the snowfall forecast. While a few snow showers or flurries remain possible Saturday, it isn’t looking like an impactful snow. Temperatures will stay cold through the weekend with highs in the upper teens to around 20° both days. Morning lows for the weekend will be in around 0° both Saturday and Sunday mornings. There is a warming trend in sight in the extended outlook. Temps jump to the 30s Monday and Tuesday and the extended outlook is looking even warmer into the middle and latter part of the upcoming week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.