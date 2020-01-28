More dreary weather ahead Tuesday

TONIGHT

expect a cloudy and damp night ahead. Patchy drizzle or snow showers will continue into the night. As temperatures drop below freezing, we will see the chance for isolated areas of freezing drizzle to occur. Little to no snow accumulation is expected but isolated slick spots will be possible overnight and through the morning commute. Lows will be dropping toward the upper 20s.

TUESDAY

Another dreary day expected across the Valley Tuesday. Skies will be mainly cloudy throughout the day. We will continue to see occasional pockets of drizzle or some snow showers. Temperatures will return to the mid-30s for afternoon highs.

Tuesday night will be more of the same. Expect cloudy skies and patchy drizzle or snow showers. Once temperatures settle back below 32°, isolated pockets of freezing drizzle will be possible. The low temps will be a few degrees cooler, dropping to the mid-20s. Isolated slick spots will be possible again. Little to no snow accumulation is anticipated.

WEDNESDAY

Skies remain mostly cloudy throughout the day Wednesday. A few flurries are possible in the morning, but the trend will be for lowering precipitation chances heading through the morning. Highs will remain in the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

There will be plenty of clouds around through the end of the week with temperatures fairly close to seasonable averages through the end of the week. I’ll be tracking a storm system moving into the area to kick off the weekend. This will bring some snow to the Valley, mixing with rain at times. As of now it doesn’t look like a lot of snowfall. We will be monitoring accumulation potential and keeping you updated through the week.

