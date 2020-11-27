More clouds than sun Friday, setting up for a nice weekend ahead — Here’s the holiday weekend outlook

The next few days will be quiet for the Valley. While Friday will feature more clouds than sun, we do have some sunshine to look forward to this weekend before the next storm arrives:

TONIGHT

Overcast skies continue tonight. A few isolated pockets of drizzle are possible, mainly through the evening. Temperatures hover in the 40s through the night, dipping the the lower 40s by daybreak.

FRIDAY

Friday is looking dry and will still be predominantly cloudy. Clouds will try to thin out a bit through the afternoon, leaving a low chance at a few glimpses of sunshine. Highs for the day will near 50°. Any holes in the clouds fill back in Friday night as a pocket of cooler air swings through the region. This feature may touch off a few isolated sprinkle or a flurry Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures overnight will fall to the mid-30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We kick off the day with mostly cloudy skies and a chance at an isolated sprinkle or flurry. The chance at seeing any raindrops or snowflakes will be early in the morning. Clouds will begin clearing out into the afternoon with skies becoming mostly sunny for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s for highs.

Saturday Night

Saturday night will be quiet and also a little cooler. Skies will be clear overnight. Lows will drop to around 30°.

Sunday

Sunday is looking like the nicest day of the forecast period. Expect lots of sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be a bit above average, around 50°. Clouds will begin increasing Sunday night as the next storm system nears the region.

LOOKING AHEAD

A large storm system will impact our region early next week and will need to be monitored for potential accumulating snowfall. Currently, it looks like the storm starts off as all rain on Monday. It is currently looking like we see a changeover to snow somewhere between Monday night and Tuesday night, but that change hinges on the strength and track of the storm. The timing of when we change to all snow will also have an impact on the areas accumulation potential. Current thinking is that we see that changeover into Tuesday morning, with a period of snow showers likely Tuesday into Wednesday. We will continue to fine-tune the forecast as we get better data on this storm, and provide updates on-air and at WYTV.com.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.