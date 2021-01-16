More clouds and snow showers possible for your Sunday

A cool and unsettled weather pattern sets up for most of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy tonight with isolated snow showers or flurries…LOW: 28
— Chance for snow and/or rain showers Sunday…HIGH: 36
— Chance for snow showers Monday…LOW: 27…HIGH: 34
— Chance for flurries or a snow shower Tuesday…LOW: 25…HIGH: 35
— Mostly cloudy Wednesday…LOW: 20…HIGH: 28
— Chance for rain or snow showers Thursday…LOW: 23…HIGH: 40
— Mostly cloudy Friday…LOW: 26…HIGH: 34
— Mostly cloudy next Saturday…LOW: 20…HIGH: 28
— Partly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 19…HIGH: 29