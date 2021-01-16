More clouds and snow showers possible for your Sunday

TONIGHTThe afternoon and evening rain and snow showers taper off into the late evening. Clouds will break up a bit early tonight as temperatures begin dropping below freezing. Isolated slick spots due to black ice are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses, as lows fall to the upper 20s. We will turn mainly overcast again later in the night with additional, isolated snow showers or flurries toward morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdayNo 40s in the forecast for highs this weekend; however, Saturday will still be slightly above average with highs in the mid-30s. The average high remains at 32° for the time of year. It will be a bit blustery at times, allowing for wind chills in the middle to upper 20s. We will also see some scattered snow showers and flurries throughout the day. Accumulation looks limited with, at best, an isolated inch in spots. A lot of the snow will melt on contact with the ground. Any afternoon snow showers may mix with a little rain as temperatures climb slightly above the freezing mark.