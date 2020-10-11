More clouds and showers in the forecast for your Sunday

Weather will slowly cool off next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy tonight…LOW: 54
— Mostly cloudy with chance for rain or showers Sunday…HIGH: 71
— Partly sunny with chance for rain Monday…LOW: 56…HIGH: 73
— Mostly sunny Tuesday…LOW: 50…HIGH: 67
— A few clouds Wednesday…LOW: 46…HIGH: 65
— Mostly cloudy with scattered showers Thursday…LOW: 47…HIGH: 66
— Partly sunny and cooler with a chance for rain Friday…LOW: 41…HIGH: 54
— Mostly sunny and cool next Saturday…LOW: 36…HIGH: 50
— Partly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 39…HIGH: 64