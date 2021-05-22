More clouds and maybe a stray shower for your Sunday

The forecast stays warm with chances for showers over the next seven days
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly or mostly cloudy tonight…LOW: 63
— Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible Sunday…HIGH: 85
— Scattered showers or thunderstorms possible Monday…LOW: 64…HIGH: 78
— Partly sunny Tuesday…LOW: 63…HIGH: 88
— Isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday…LOW: 65…HIGH: 82
— Mostly sunny Thursday…LOW: 58…HIGH: 78
— Chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday…LOW: 53…HIGH: 75
— Chance for more showers next Saturday…LOW: 57…HIGH: 74
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 56…HIGH: 76