More clouds and cool weather with some showers for your Monday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKPartly cloudy and upper 50's. Increasing clouds for partly sunny conditions Friday. Warm again, with high in the mid 70's. RECORD HIGH 78° from 1931 could fall today.

GUSTY WIND, RAIN & STORMS TONIGHTShowers and storms likely into Friday night, and a sharp drop in temperatures. Low in the upper 40's. SHARP DROP IN TEMPERATURES FOR SATURDAYEarly showers Saturday, cloudy into the afternoon and much cooler. High in the low to mid 50's.

CHILLY SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAYPartly cloudy and chilly Saturday night, low in the upper 30's. Cloudy Sunday with sunshine at times. High in the low to mid 50's. Warming Sunday night, with a low in the mid to upper 40's. Isolated shower chance.

SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY MONDAYScattered showers for Monday, with a warmer high in the low to mid 60's. Mid 40's for Monday night with an isolated shower.

SHOWER CHANCE TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAYHigh in the upper 50's for Tuesday. Chance for isolated showers with partly sunny skies. Partly cloudy and low around 40° Wednesday night. Partly sunny with an isolated shower chance Wednesday.

CHILLY LATE WEEKPartly sunny and a high in the lower 50's Thursday. Lower 30's and patchy frost into Friday morning.Chilly Friday and partly sunny skies. High in the mid 40's.