More clouds and cool weather with some showers for your Monday

The forecast will stay cool and mostly cloudy with more rain for the end of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy and cool tonight with steady temperatures and isolated showers…LOW: 44
— Cloudy and cool with isolated showers Monday…HIGH: 50
— Chance for rain and cool Tuesday…LOW: 40…HIGH; 49
— Partly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 39…HIGH: 57
— Rain and showers likely Thursday…LOW: 47…HIGH: 54
— Chance of showers early then clearing skies Friday…LOW: 38…HIGH: 50
— Sunny and cool for Halloween…LOW: 31…HIGH: 53
— Partly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 38…HIGH: 57