RADAR AND SATELLITE

No disturbances to speak of on radar. High pressure is the dominant force behind our beautiful weekend weather in the Valley. It will move over our area tomorrow before a warm front comes in Monday night, bringing back some warmer temperatures.

TEMPERATURES

A bit cooler with the temperatures this weekend. Much of the Valley is currently in the upper 60s as temperatures could not reach 70 in many spots today. We will dropping into the upper 40s for tonight’s low. Humidity is also very low, making it feel comfortable outside.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Expect clear and comfortable weather tonight. It will be a little breezy. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s by midnight.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

A clear, but cool, start to Juneteenth and Father’s Day. Temperatures will start in the low 40s and will reach the mid to upper 60s by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Tonight stays calm with a small breeze. Temperatures will fall into upper 40s overnight. Father’s Day and Juneteenth weather looks great. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will get closer to that 70 degree mark. The chance for showers starts building tomorrow night into Monday morning. Expect some rain to start the work week with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. Showers should clear out in the late afternoon Monday.

TONIGHT

Calm weather for your Saturday evening with a light breeze. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s for tonight’s low.

SUNDAY

More beautiful weather for Juneteenth and Father’s Day. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures nearing 70.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Tuesday clears up nicely with mostly sunny skies and heat. Temperatures will reach the low 90s for the first official day of summer. Wednesday, a chance for showers and thunderstorms returns with more warm temperatures in the low 90s. Thursday, partly sunny with temperatures back in the mid 80s. Friday, partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s. Saturday, mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s.