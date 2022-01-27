More Arctic air and snow showers for the Valley

TONIGHT

Tonight won’t be as cold as last night. Lows will be around 20° by daybreak as we await the arrival of more Arctic air. As that cold approaches, so will more snow showers. A lull after the evening snow showers is anticipated. A few pockets of freezing drizzle will be possible through late evening and early tonight. Toward morning we will have additional snow showers and flurries developing. Brief bursts of snow, capable of producing white-out conditions and quickly coating over roadways are possible toward morning. Accumulation totals will be in the range of 1″ or less.

FRIDAY

The warmest part of the day will be the morning with temperatures around 20°. Scattered snow showers and flurries are also expected in the morning. While snow won’t add up to a whole lot, brief bursts that quickly coat over roadways or cause brief white-outs are possible. The chance for snow showers and flurries will start to wane into the afternoon. Accumulation through the day would be in the range of 1″ or less. Temperatures will start dropping into the teens for the afternoon with a brisk wind likely. This will help wind chills to start falling back toward the single digits into the afternoon.

Snow showers end by Friday evening and clouds will be thinning out. Winds will also come down, setting the stage for another frigid night. Temperatures will fall to around a few degrees below 0°.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be a lot like this past Wednesday. The frigid morning will give way to a cold but dry afternoon. Highs will be in the middle teens. Expect a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. Winds won’t be strong but enough of a breeze will be present to take wind chills down into the single digits.

Saturday Night

Brrr! This will be another very frigid night. Temps will be in the single digits for the evening. Skies will be mostly clear going into the overnight and temps will drop fast. Overnight lows head back below zero with temps dropping to around -4° by morning.

Sunday

After the frigid start to the day comes a slightly warmer afternoon. Highs will rise to the mid-20s. Clouds increase early in the day. While we have a chance for some peeks of morning sunshine, we will become overcast by late morning as another Alberta Clipper approaches. The chance for snow showers climbs into the late afternoon and evening. This system won’t produce a lot of snow but we will have the chance at enough to coat roadways and slicken things up for the evening. The chance for snow ends by Sunday night. Lows by daybreak Monday drop into the single digits.

LOOKING AHEAD

The warm-up many have been waiting for begins next week. Highs jump to the upper 20s Monday with partly sunny skies. We will warm to the upper 30s Tuesday with more clouds than sun. Wednesday comes with highs around 40° and a chance for some rain showers. Thursday looks even warmer with highs in the mid-40s.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.