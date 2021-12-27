More active weather on the way Tuesday

REST OF MONDAY

Rain showers and even some thunder and lightning around for your Monday night. Temperatures have climbed well into the 40s for the evening but will continue to drop through Monday night. Areas of patchy fog will develop after the rain moves through Monday late evening. Lows early Tuesday will be in the low to mid 30’s.

WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE TUESDAY

Tuesday starts mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Rain, snow, and sleet all possible into Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some spots may see a slushy accumulation into Tuesday evening. Watch for some slick spots Tuesday for the evening commute. Highs will reach the upper 30’s on Tuesday.

MILD BUT ACTIVE THROUGH THE END OF 2021

Most days will see highs in the 40’s Wednesday into Friday. Some rain chances return late Wednesday into Thursday morning. The all important new year’s eve forecast looks dry for now with temperatures in the 30’s for your midnight forecast ringing in the new year.

ANOTHER BIG STORM SYSTEM THIS WEEKEND

All eyes will be on another developing storm system this weekend which will bring more chances for rain Saturday night into Sunday. This will warm up the temperatures into the 50’s early Sunday before falling back down Sunday night and changing any rain chances to snow into the start of next week. Temperatures by next Monday will be back to around 30 degrees.