Monday evening update on late-week winter storm, tracking snow and ice

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

A Winter storm WATCH has been issued for parts of the area for Wednesday night through Friday morning. A major winter storm will bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the Valley. Major impacts to travel are expected and we have the risk of power outages and downed tree limbs and branches. Below is the latest on the timing and expected impacts from this storm system.

NEAR-TERM FORECAST — TONIGHT AND TUESDAY

Tonight

No weather worries for the Valley tonight. Skies will be mostly clear. Lows will be in the middle teens.

Tuesday

Expect a quiet and warmer day Tuesday. We start off with sunshine. Clouds will increase through the day, becoming overcast into the evening. Highs will be around 40°.

Tuesday Night

Skies will become overcast by Tuesday night. Expect an even warmer overnight with lows in the lower 30s.

WINTER STORM TIMELINE

We will begin feeling the impacts of this storm system Wednesday with rain showers developing into the afternoon. Wednesday will be mainly rain showers. The changeover to wintry precipitation will begin Wednesday night with the biggest impacts for the area Thursday into Friday.

Timeline of storm impacts

Once that changeover starts, there are two scenarios for how this plays out for our area. Scenario one would be a slower arrival of colder air on the backside of this storm. The result would be more sleet and freezing rain for the Valley. Scenario two would be a faster arrival of the colder air and results in more snow for the Valley.

Two scenarios we are watching for on Thursday

SCENARIO ONE

Data this Monday evening continues to show us as the battleground between either heavier snow or a significant amount of ice accumulation from freezing rain. Scenario one would result in the latter. The cold front crossing through the area Thursday may move very slowly through our area. This would result in a prolonged period of sleet and freezing rain. The potential for ice accumulations of 0.5″ to up to around 1″ would be possible. That significant ice accumulation would increase our chances of downed branches and power lines. It would also keep the heavier snow further north. Even in this scenario, it is looking likely that northern Trumbull and northwest Mercer county would still have heavier snow accumulations. Below is a look at Futurecast around 7 p.m. Thursday under this scenario, along with the potential ice and snowfall accumulation maps.





Futurecast at 7pm Thursday under scenario one and a look at the potential ice and snow accumulation by Friday morning

SCENARIO TWO

The other scenario for how this plays out would be a faster passage of Thursday’s cold front and a faster arrival of the colder air behind this system. This scenario would result in a much faster changeover to all snow on Thursday. That would limit the ice and sleet accumulation in our area but we would make up for that with much higher snowfall totals Thursday into Friday. Below is a look at Futurecast around 7 p.m. Thursday under this scenario, along with the potential ice and snowfall accumulation maps.





Futurecast at 7pm Thursday under scenario two and a look at the potential ice and snow accumulation by Friday morning

IMPACTS AND HAZARDS

There is still some fine-tuning to do on timing of the changeover from a wintry mix to snow and potential accumulation amounts. But regardless of which scenario plays outs, major impacts on travel conditions will occur. Road conditions will begin deteriorating Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Difficult travel is expected throughout the day Thursday and continuing Thursday night into Friday. We will either be dealing with a significant amount of snow on the roads or a significant layer of ice under a layer of snow.

Travel impact timeline

Travel impacts aren’t the only concern. Power outages and downed branches and limbs are possible Thursday into Friday. We will see our chances of power outages increase if the higher ice accumulation scenario plays out for the area. We will also have the chance for areas of localized flooding and ponding of water. The ground is frozen and a lot of creeks, rivers, and streams have ice on them. This can cause ice jam flooding. Runoff water having nowhere to go due to the frozen ground and snow-covered storm drains will also allow for areas of ponding and flooding.

Hazards we are watching for with this storm system

PLAN AHEAD

With the potential for power outages from a significant freezing rain accumulation still on the table, now is the time to begin preparing. If you have a backup generator, cycle it to ensure it’s running and the fuel is fresh for it to kick on. If you use a portable generator, review the instructions for how to safely place it to avoid carbon monoxide in the home and make sure you have fuel on hand. If you have a backup for your sump pump, make sure it is running and charged. This is also a good time to make sure your flashlights are working and you have batteries on hand. Lastly, charge everything up Wednesday night.

Some planning tips to keep in mind

LOOKING AHEAD

Behind the storm system comes much colder air for Friday. Highs will only be around 20° and lows will drop to the single digits Friday night. Saturday will also be cold with sub-zero lows possible again by Sunday morning. Temperatures will start warming again on Sunday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.