Mix of sun and clouds in the forecast for your Sunday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKCloudy skies and chilly this morning. Temperatures in the mid 20's. High today in the mid 30's Cloudy skies today.

CHILLY TONIGHTSkies clearing tonight for partly cloudy conditions and lower 20's.

SOME SUNSHINE AND SLIGHTLY WARMER SATURDAY AND SUNDAYPartly sunny Saturday and a high in the mid to upper 30's. Partly cloudy skies and a low in the lower 20's Saturday night.

Sunshine and clouds for Sunday, with a high in the mid to upper 30's. Low to mid 20's Sunday night, and mostly cloudy skies.

QUIET WEATHER CONTINUES INTO NEXT WEEKSun and clouds for Monday and a high in the mid to upper 30's. Partly cloudy and low in the low to mid 20's Monday night.

SLIGHT CHANCE FOR FLURRIES MID WEEKPartly sunny Tuesday with a slight chance for a few flurries. Low in the low to mid 20's Tuesday night and partly to mostly cloudy. Cloudy Wednesday with a slight chance for some flurries. Upper 20's Wednesday night with cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy Thursday with a slight chance for flurries or sprinkles. High in the mid to upper 30's. Cloudy Thursday night with a low in the lower 30's.

SNOW CHANCE FRIDAYMid 30's early Friday, with temperatures falling through the day. Scattered snow showers for Friday.