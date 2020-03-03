Misty drizzle and fog likely tonight

Temps remain mild tonight but turn colder Tues. night after a cold front works through the area. There are a few chances for some snowflakes this week -- More info:

TONIGHT

Areas of fog and drizzle will be around the area tonight. Watch for pockets of dense fog. Mild temperatures will remain throughout the night with lows in the lower 40s. Additional showers are expected to develop into Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY

We will have a mild and breezy Tuesday. A warm southerly breeze takes temperatures up to the lower 50s through early afternoon. We’re looking at scattered showers around through the day. We will have a low chance for an isolated thunderstorm as a cold front works through the area mid-afternoon.

Temperatures will turn cooler Tuesday night. Expect lows to settle into the lower 30s. Skies will be cloudy overnight with a few showers or sprinkles possible. As the temperatures fall, any rain may mix with some isolated snowflakes.

WEDNESDAY

This will be one of the cooler days of the workweek. Highs will only be around 40° Wednesday. Expect a mostly cloudy day with the chance for a mix of some rain and snow. Any snow would melt on contact with temperatures well above the freezing mark into the afternoon. Wednesday night will be a little cooler, too. Lows dip into the mid-20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is setting up to be a nice day this weekend. Temperatures will be around 50° with dry weather and a chance for a little sun. The switch flips again Friday when a storm system moves in out of Canada, pumping in colder air and bringing a mix of rain and snow to end the workweek. Friday is looking like the coldest day of the workweek. Once that storm system begins exiting, we will have a couple nice days that follow arriving just in time for the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.