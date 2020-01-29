Misty drizzle and flurries continue tonight, a few slick spots possible overnight

Temperatures will be around to a few degrees below freezing, allowing for the chance of isolated areas of freezing drizzle tonight -- Here's what to watch for:

TONIGHT

Tonight will be more of the same. Expect cloudy skies and patchy drizzle or snow showers. Once temperatures settle back below 32°, isolated pockets of freezing drizzle will be possible. The low temps by morning drop toward the upper 20s and any drizzle that occurs would freeze on contact. Isolated slick spots will be possible, especially bridges and overpasses. A light glaze of ice will be possible on car windshields or untreated surfaces, too. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

WEDNESDAY

Skies remain mostly cloudy throughout the day Wednesday. The chance for patchy drizzle or flurries continues in the morning. A few isolated pockets of freezing drizzle are possible early in the day. The chance for any precipitation fades heading into the afternoon but the skies will remain mostly cloudy. Highs will return to the mid-30s.

Wednesday night is looking quiet and cloudy. It will also be a few degrees cooler. Lows will settle into the mid-20s by daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY

We’re looking at another mainly cloudy day across the area. There is a low chance we see a glimpse or two of sunshine, but the majority of the day is looking overcast. Highs will stay in the 30s, climbing toward the upper 30s in the afternoon. Thursday night will stay quiet with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

There will be plenty of clouds around to end the workweek with temperatures fairly close to seasonable averages. I’ll be tracking a storm system moving into the area to kick off the weekend. This will bring some snow to the Valley, mixing with rain at times. As of now it doesn’t look like a lot of snowfall, but some slick spots may be possible Saturday night. We will be monitoring accumulation potential and keeping you updated through the week. A big warm-up will get underway Sunday with well above average temperatures returning next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.