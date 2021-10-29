Minor flooding possible with rain Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Rain, heavy at times this morning.

Be alert for some puddles that could throw your car around this morning.

Temperatures in the mid 50’s this morning, and staying in the mid 50’s this afternoon.

Rain will become more isolated into the late afternoon.



RAIN CHANCE FOR FOOTBALL TONIGHT, AND FOR THE YSU GAME TOMORROW

Prep for a few showers tonight for High School Football games. 40% chance.

Temperatures in the upper 40’s for the end of the game.

Low in the mid 40’s overnight.

Cloudy Saturday, with light rain at times. Temperatures in the lower 50’s.

Isolated shower chance continues Saturday night. Low in the mid to upper 40’s.



DRYING OUT FOR TRICK OR TREATING

Shower chance Sunday, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. High in the mid 50’s.

Mostly cloudy and lower 50’s for trick-or-treating.

Partly cloudy and chilly Sunday night. Low in the lower 40’s.



TURNING COLDER AFTER ELECTION DAY TUESDAY

Partly sunny and low to mid 50’s Monday.

Cloudy and a low around 40° into Tuesday morning.

Upper 40’s and a chance for rain showers Tuesday for Election Day.

Colder into Wednesday morning. Low in the low to mid 30’s and a few snow showers are possible.

Mid 40’s Wednesday with a slight chance for a few flurries or light rain mix.

Low to mid 30’s Wednesday night, with a chance for a few flurries or light rain mix.

Low to mid 40’s for Thursday and Friday. Mainly cloudy with a chance for a rain or snow shower.