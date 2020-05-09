Milder with chances of showers for your Sunday

More chilly weather returns to start next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
After more chilly weather on Monday…a warming trend sets in for the week…but as temperatures rise, so do the chances for rain and thunderstorms.
— Clearing skies and chilly tonight…lows near 30
— Mostly cloudy and milder Sunday with chances of showers…highs in the upper 50s
— Mostly cloudy and chilly Monday with more showers possible…highs in the low 40s
— Partly sunny Tuesday…highs in the low 50s
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…highs in the upper 50s
— A chance for rain and showers Thursday…highs in the mid 60s
— Scattered areas of rain and storms Friday…highs around 70
— Rain and thunderstorms likely next Saturday…highs in the low 70s
— More rain likely next Sunday…highs in the mid 70s