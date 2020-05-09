Milder with chances of showers for your Sunday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKPicking up light rain on radar, but very dry air is in place and we're seeing dry conditions with cloudy skies. Not as cold this morning, we're in the upper 30's to lower 40's. The bad news is we won't heat up much today. Cloudy with light rain at times. High only in the mid 40's. Slight chance for a few flurries mixing with light rain into the afternoon. Chance for light rain mixing with flurries tonight.

PINPOINT ALERT: FREEZE WARNING FOR TONIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNINGFREEZE WARNING goes into effect at 11pm tonight until 11am Saturday morning. Record breaking temperatures in the mid to upper 20's. Record low is 28° from 1983.

ANYTHING BUY MAY-LIKE SATURDAY! TEMPERATURES 25° BELOW NORMAL!A cold and blustery day for Saturday. Highs only in the lower 40's and breezy. Isolated snow showers, then a rain/snow mix chance with mostly cloudy skies. Isolated light rain possible Saturday night, low in the lower 30's.

AFTERNOON SHOWER CHANCE FOR MOTHER'S DAYPartly sunny for Mother's Day, with a chance for an isolated shower into the late afternoon. High in the low to mid 50's.

DAMP SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLDER MONDAYShowers likely Sunday night and not as cold, low in the upper 30's. Cooler Monday with a wintry mix chance early, then a shower chance into the afternoon. High in the upper 40's.

NICE DAY TUESDAY, THOUGH STILL COOLPartly cloudy and chilly Monday night, low in the lower 30's. Sunshine and clouds Tuesday and a high around 50°. Tuesday night low in the low to mid 30's and cloudy.

WARMING TREND WITH ISOLATED RAIN MID TO LATE WEEKPartly sunny Wednesday and a chance for an afternoon shower. High near 60°. Mid 40's Wednesday night with an isolated shower chance. High on Thursday in the lower 60's with partly sunny skies and an isolated shower chance. Thursday night low in the lower 50's. An isolated shower chance. And a warmer Friday, with highs near 70°, partly sunny with a few isolated showers possible.