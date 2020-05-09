Closings and delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Milder with chances of showers for your Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More chilly weather returns to start next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

After more chilly weather on Monday…a warming trend sets in for the week…but as temperatures rise, so do the chances for rain and thunderstorms.

— Clearing skies and chilly tonight…lows near 30
— Mostly cloudy and milder Sunday with chances of showers…highs in the upper 50s
— Mostly cloudy and chilly Monday with more showers possible…highs in the low 40s
— Partly sunny Tuesday…highs in the low 50s
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…highs in the upper 50s
— A chance for rain and showers Thursday…highs in the mid 60s
— Scattered areas of rain and storms Friday…highs around 70
— Rain and thunderstorms likely next Saturday…highs in the low 70s
— More rain likely next Sunday…highs in the mid 70s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com