Milder weather in the forecast for your Sunday

TONIGHTCold and blustery overnight. Temperatures drop toward the lower teens with winds between 10-20MPH overnight. This will drive wind chills down to as low as -5°. A few snow showers or flurries will continue, though any additional accumulation would only amount to an inch at best. Blowing snow will occur overnight which will aid in the slickening of some roadways.

WEEKEND OUTLOOKSaturdayThe final weekend of 2020 will start off cold. Temperatures through the morning will be in the teens and warm to the mid-20s for afternoon highs. A few morning flurries are possible, mainly in the snowbelt. It will be a mostly cloudy day, with some peeks of sun. Winds remain blustery with daytime wind chills between 5° to 15°.