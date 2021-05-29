Milder and more sunshine for your Sunday

Nice weather in the forecast for Memorial Day and next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Showers wrapping up then mostly cloudy tonight…LOW: 46
— Becoming partly sunny Sunday…HIGH: 63
— Mostly sunny Memorial Day…LOW: 42…HIGH: 72
— Partly sunny Tuesday…LOW: 51…HIGH: 74
— Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday…LOW: 54…HIGH: 72
— Chance for thunderstorms Thursday…LOW: 57…HIGH: 74
— Chance for showers Friday…LOW: 60…HIGH: 76
— Mostly sunny next Saturday…LOW: 61…HIGH: 81
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 63…HIGH: 84