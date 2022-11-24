THANKSGIVING WEATHER

Chilly in the mid to upper 20’s early morning. Wind chills in the upper teens early.

A beautiful Thanksgiving day, High in the mid 50’s this afternoon. Sunshine with increasing clouds into the late afternoon.



RAIN MOVING IN OVERNIGHT

Cloudy with a shower chance closer to midnight tonight.

Warmer overnight, with a low around 40°. Rain showers likely overnight.



EARLY SHOWERS FOR BLACK FRIDAY

Scattered morning showers tomorrow. Skies clearing for sunshine in the afternoon.

Cooler in the mid 40’s.

Mostly cloudy Friday night, cooler with a low around 30°.



NICE SATURDAY, SHOWERS LIKELY SUNDAY

Partly sunny Saturday. High around 50°.

Rain developing into Saturday night. Low in the upper 30’s.

Scattered showers Sunday, high in the lower 50’s.

Chance for isolated showers Sunday night, low in the mid 30’s.



MILD FIRST HALF OF THE WEEK

An early morning shower chance Monday, mostly cloudy overall. High in the low to mid 40’s. Partly cloudy and 30° Monday night.

Partly sunny and mid to upper 40’s for Tuesday.

Mostly cloudy and a low around 40° Tuesday night.



RAINS BEFORE COLDER AIR LATE

Showers Wednesday, with a chance for isolated thunderstorms. High in the low to mid 50’s.

Mid 30’s with a shower chance overnight into Thursday morning.

Colder for Thursday. Early morning in the mid 30’s with temperatures dropping through the day. Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers and brisk winds.