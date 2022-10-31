HALLOWEEN OUTLOOK

Rain likely this morning, mild in the lower 50’s.

Spotty shower or sprinkles this afternoon for Trick-or-Treating, mild in the mid 60’s.

Lower 60’s by 8 p.m. as kids are finishing up.

Isolated shower or sprinkle later tonight, low in the lower 50’s.

Record high for Halloween in Youngstown? 78° in 1933!



EARLY SHOWER FOR TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy Tuesday, an isolated shower chance, mainly in the morning. High in the lower 60’s. Partly cloudy and mid 40’s Tuesday night.



TRENDING WARMER FOR MID TO LATE WEEK

Mostly sunny and mid 60’s Wednesday.

Lower 40’s and partly cloudy Tuesday night.

Unseasonably mild weather late week and into the weekend.

High Thursday night upper 60’s and partly cloudy.

Partly cloudy and low around 50° Thursday night.

Beautiful Friday, high around 70° and partly to mostly sunny.

Mid 50’s Friday night.



CONTINUED MILD FOR THE WEEKEND

Lower 70’s Saturday and partly sunny.

Low in the low to mid 50’s and partly cloudy Saturday night as we fall back one hour for the end of Daylight Saving Time.

70° Sunday and partly sunny.

Upper 40’s Sunday night and partly cloudy.

Slight chance for a sprinkle, mainly partly sunny and mid 60’s Monday.