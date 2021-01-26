Mild with isolated rain this afternoon

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather ADVISORIES are in effect for the entire area tonight. Pockets of a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain/freezing drizzle will occur tonight. Any ice accumulation will be light, ranging from a trace to up to 0.1". That said, enough of a glaze is possible overnight through Tuesday morning that slick travel will be a concern. Use extra caution on bridges and overpasses, untreated roadways, parking lots and sidewalks, and driveways. You will want to give yourself a little extra time in the morning as you may have to scrape a thin layer of ice off of your windshield.

