(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

A soggy night gives way to mainly a cloudy day. Patchy fog early morning.

Mild this morning around 40°.

High today close to 50°. Cloudy with a light rain or drizzle at times.



TONIGHT

Cloudy tonight with a few flurries or sprinkles. Low in the mid 30’s.



COOLER WEDNESDAY, WARM RAIN FOR THURSDAY

Chance for isolated flurries Wednesday morning. Cloudy and mid 40’s Wednesday.

Rain developing overnight Wednesday night into Thursday. Low in the mid 30’s.

Unseasonably warm Thursday, high in the low to mid 50’s. Rain is likely.



COLDER WITH LIGHT SNOW FRIDAY, WINTRY MIX SUNDAY

Rain into Thursday night, mixing with snow late and overnight. Low in the lower 30’s.

Colder Friday with isolated snow showers. High in the mid 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and upper 20’s Friday night.

Mainly cloudy Saturday in the mid 30’s with a chance for light snow.

Upper 20’s Saturday night, mostly cloudy.

Chance for a rain/snow mix Sunday, high in the upper 30’s.

Upper 20’s with an isolated snow shower Sunday night.



SEASONAL TO SLIGHTLY ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS EARLY WEEK

Chance for a rain/snow mix Monday, upper 30’s.

Upper 20’s Monday night with cloudy skies.

Chance for a rain/snow mix Tuesday, high in the upper 30’s.