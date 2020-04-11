Closings and delays
Mild with a few showers for your Easter Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Strong winds Monday then chilly for the rest of next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Becoming partly cloudy tonight with showers likely after midnight…lows around 40
— Morning showers then mostly cloudy Easter Sunday…showers likely in the afternoon…highs in the mid 60s
— Morning showers likely Monday and very windy…southwest wind at 20-40 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph…an early-day high in the mid 60s then dropping to the mid 40s in the afternoon
— Partly sunny Tuesday and cooler…highs in the upper 40s
— A chance for rain or snow showers Wednesday…highs in the mid 40s
— More rain or showers possible Thursday…highs in the low 40s
— Rain showers possible Friday…highs in the upper 40s
— Morning rain and snow showers possible next Saturday…highs around 50

