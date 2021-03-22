Mild weather continues several more days, dry stretch coming to an end soon

Temperatures will remain above average for most of the week. The keyword there is most--There is a cooling trend setting up late in the forecast period and a few snowflakes:

TONIGHT

No weather worries for tonight, and it will be slightly warmer, continuing the trend of the last few days. Lows will drop toward the upper 30s overnight. We will have a few clouds around tonight, also a change from the last few nights. Still, skies will generally be mostly clear.

TUESDAY

You have one more day to take advantage of the warm and dry weather. Tuesday starts off with some sun, but it isn’t going to be as sunny of an afternoon. Clouds increase with skies becoming overcast into Tuesday evening. It will remain warm with highs returning to the upper 60s. Skies will remain cloudy Tuesday night and rain chances will be rising. A few showers or sprinkles will be possible before sunrise. The clouds help keep the temperature warmer through the night with lows only dropping into the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will remain mild, but it isn’t going to be a completely dry day. The good news is, it won’t be a total washout either. We will watch for occasional showers or sprinkles around the area Wednesday morning. Any afternoon showers are looking more isolated. The sun will try to break through the clouds during the afternoon as well. Highs Wednesday will still be warm, reaching the upper 60s. Wednesday night is looking mainly dry. It will be mild, too. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows around 50°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Big changes will be setting up for the latter part of the week. After several warm days, temperatures will begin heading in the other direction after a cold front clears the area Thursday night. It will still be warm on Thursday with highs around 70°. Rain becomes likely into Thursday afternoon and evening, along with a chance of a couple of thunderstorms. Showers linger into Thursday night and Friday. Friday isn’t going to be as warm. Daytime highs will be in the middle 50s. Saturday will be the nicer day of the upcoming weekend with another storm system helping to pull in even colder air Sunday into Monday. Highs will fall back into the 30s early next week and we are also looking at a chance of a few snowflakes.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.