Mild weather before winter storm watch Wednesday night

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy clouds and a warmer morning. Temperatures in the middle teens.

Sunshine and clouds to mostly cloudy into the afternoon. High today around 40°.



Mainly cloudy tonight, low in the upper-20s.



WINTER STORM WATCH GOES ACTIVE WEDNESDAY EVENING

Cloudy Wednesday with rain showers developing into the afternoon. High around 40° again.

Rain, mixing with sleet or freezing rain Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Major travel impacts with up to half an inch of ice accumulation is possible.

Power outages are also possible.

The low Wednesday night is in the lower-30s.

Lower-30s for Thursday, with a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain or snow showers.

Turning to all snow as we get into the late evening Thursday night.

Accumulations are likely. Low in the upper teens.



COLDER WITH EARLY SNOW SHOWERS FRIDAY, FRIGID SATURDAY

Chance for snow showers Friday until early afternoon. Colder with a high in the upper teens Friday.

Partly cloudy and cold Friday night, low just above zero.

Chance for a few flurries Saturday, high only around 20°.

We drop just below zero into Sunday morning and are mostly cloudy.



WARMING SUNDAY AND MONDAY

It will be warmer Sunday in the upper-20s and a chance for light snow at times.

Lower-20s Sunday night with a few snow showers.

High in the low to mid-30s Monday with a chance for morning light snow.

Low in the middle teens into Tuesday morning and partly cloudy.

Partly sunny and a high around 30° for Tuesday.