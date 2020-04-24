Mild temps into the start to the weekend — Here’s the current weekend outlook

A few morning showers or sprinkles are possible Friday. Rain is also in the forecast for part of the weekend -- Here's a look at the timing:

TONIGHT

Light showers and sprinkles are likely this evening and early tonight. Rain becomes isolated toward morning with cloudy skies. It won’t be as cold with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Friday starts with cloudy skies and some isolated showers and sprinkles in the morning. The chance for rain ends into the afternoon. Clouds will start to break apart through the afternoon and evening. Friday’s high temperatures will climb to the upper 50s once the clouds thin out enough for a little sunshine.

Friday night is looking quiet. Skies continue to clear, aiding temperatures in turning chilly overnight. Lows will drop back to the upper 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday starts with some nice weather in the morning. Skies will be partly sunny through much of the morning with increasing clouds into the afternoon. The chance for showers starts to come up for the afternoon and especially Saturday evening as an area of low pressure approaches from the southwest. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible for the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the lower to mid-60s.

Saturday Night

Saturday night turns soggy with cloudy skies and rain likely. Winds will also start to come up a bit overnight. Temperatures fall to the lower 40s.

Sunday

Sunday isn’t looking like the nicest of days. Rain is likely throughout most of the day with overcast skies. The rain and clouds keep temperatures cool. Highs will only be around 50°. Winds pick up with blustery conditions also likely throughout the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday’s showers taper off by Monday morning with a decrease in cloud cover expected. The week ahead will start off nice with some Monday sun and temperatures are trending warmer than what we’ve dealt with over the past week. After the weekend storm system, the next one to impact the Valley arrives mid-week next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.