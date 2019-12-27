Mild night followed by another unseasonably warm day Friday

Temperatures only drop into the 40s tonight and will be around 25° above average Friday -- Here's when the temps fall closer to normal:

TONIGHT

This will be a mild night across the area. Temperatures will only drop to the upper 40s for lows. Skies will be mainly cloudy and a few showers or sprinkles are possible.

FRIDAY

A cold front crossing the area brings a chance for a few showers or sprinkles, mainly early in the day. It is looking like a mostly cloudy morning and afternoon with thinning of the clouds heading into the evening. Highs for the day rise to the mid-50s.

Clouds continue to clear out, allowing temperatures to settle into the 30s. Areas of fog are possible into Friday night with another chance for dense fog to develop.

SATURDAY

The setup Saturday is starting to take on the look of our Christmas Eve. Areas of fog are possible Saturday morning with a high probability that the fog continues through the afternoon and early evening. The fog will act to block out the warmth from the sun and keep temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A large storm moves into the area this Sunday, bringing rain showers and a chance for some thunder. Sunday will warm up toward the upper 50s. We then flip a switch behind the cold front that moves through the area early Monday and temperatures begin falling. The final day of 2019 and the start of 2020 is looking much cooler with a low chance for a few snowflakes.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.