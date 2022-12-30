FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Isolated rain and mild in the mid 50s. Mainly cloudy this afternoon with a slight chance for a

passing shower. Mild in the mid 50s. RECORD 61°.

Cloudy tonight with rain likely after 3 a.m. Low in the mid 40s.



NEW YEAR’S EVE FORECAST

Rain showers Saturday. A quarter to a half-inch is possible. High tomorrow in the upper 40s.

Rain becomes less likely into the evening for New Year’s Eve Night. (40% chance).

Temperatures in the upper 40s at 7 p.m., falling to 40° by midnight.

Overnight low in the mid to upper 30s and mainly cloudy.



CONTINUED MILD FOR THE NEW YEAR

Mostly cloudy and mid 40s for Sunday.

Mostly cloudy Sunday night, with a low in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday, mostly cloudy and a high around 50°.

Scattered showers Monday night, steady temperatures around 50°.



RECORD WARMTH FOR TUESDAY

Warm Tuesday, rain showers likely. High around 60°, close to a record. (61° in 1950).

Isolated shower chance Tuesday night, low in the upper 40s.



MILD WEDNESDAY, WINTER COMES BACK LATE WEEK

Mostly cloudy Wednesday, a chance for an isolated rain shower. High in the mid 50s.

Turning colder Wednesday night. Low in the mid 30s with a chance for light snow or rain.

Snow or rain chance Thursday. Colder in the mid to upper 30s.

Mid 20s Thursday night, a chance for snow showers.

High in the mid 30s next Friday, with isolated snow showers under cloudy skies.