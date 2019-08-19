Mild and muggy tonight, but tracking storms for Tuesday and Wednesday

Mild and muggy tonight, but there are storms in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A strong cold front will push toward the Valley by Wednesday and scour the area of both heat and humidity. There will be cooler temperatures at the end of the workweek and first half of the weekend.

But until then, we will have mild and muggy conditions along with just a few clouds overnight. Temperatures fall into the mid-60s by Tuesday morning. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 80s. There will also be plenty of humidity sticking around to make it feel warmer and to fuel showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

Once this cold front passes on Wednesday evening, temperatures will begin to tumble. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s. Enjoy the upcoming cooldown!