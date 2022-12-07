(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR MAHONING AND TRUMBULL COUNTIES UNTIL 10am.

Warm in the upper 40’s this morning, be alert for dense fog reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile.

Morning drizzle or a rain shower, mostly cloudy this afternoon. High in the lower 50’s.



ANOTHER FOGGY NIGHT, COOLER TONIGHT AND THURSDAY

Cooler tonight in the upper 30’s with patchy fog.

Mostly cloudy and mid 40’s Thursday.

Isolated showers and upper 30’s for Thursday night.



RAIN LIKELY FRIDAY

Rain showers Friday, especially into the afternoon. High Friday in the lower 40’s.

Low Friday night in the upper 30’s with a shower chance.



CLOUDY SATURDAY, EARLY RAIN SHOWER SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy and low to mid 40’s Saturday.

Mostly cloudy and chance for rain showers Saturday night. Low in the mid to upper 30’s.

Lower 40’s Sunday with a chance for a shower in the morning.

Mid to upper 30’s and cloudy Sunday night.



CONTINUED MILD INTO THE FIRST-HALF OF NEXT WEEK

Mostly cloudy Monday, high in the mid 40’s.

Upper 30’s with a shower chance Monday night.

Mid to upper 40’s with showers likely on Tuesday.

Showers at times Tuesday night, low in the lower 40’s.

Scattered showers but mild Wednesday in the lower 50’s.