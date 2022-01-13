Mild, afternoon rain showers Thursday

(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Wet roads this morning. Temperatures in the lower 30’s. Chance for a few flurries and sprinkles early morning. Mainly cloudy. Showers develop into the afternoon, with wintry mix just after dark. High 40°.



COLDER TONIGHT, FALLING TEMPERATURES INTO FRIDAY EVENING

Mainly cloudy with isolated light snow tonight. A dusting possible into Friday morning.

Low in the middle teens.

High around 30° Friday with flurry chance.

Temperatures slipping in the late afternoon and plunging into the lower teens into Saturday morning.



FRIGID SATURDAY, STORM APPROACHES SUNDAY

Cold Saturday, with a high only in the upper teens and mostly cloudy. Partly cloudy and cold Saturday night, low in the lower teens. Mostly cloudy Sunday with temperatures warming to around 30°.



BIGGEST SNOW SO FAR THIS SEASON COMING INTO MONDAY

Highest 24 hour snowfall this season so far has been less than 3″.

A storm coming from the South will bring snow into the Valley into Sunday night and Monday.

Exact track is still in question, but we’ll get some snow accumulating snow Sunday night and Monday.

Projections for accumulations coming Friday. Sunday night low in the lower 20’s.

High Monday in the lower 30’s, and snow is likely.

Chance for snow showers Monday night, low in the lower 20’s.



ISOLATED SNOW FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK, SEASONAL TEMPERATURES

Lower 30’s Tuesday, Chance for Lake-effect snow showers.

Lower 20’s with a chance for snow showers Tuesday night.

Chance for snow showers Wednesday, high in the low to mid 30’s.

Chance for snow showers Wednesday night, low in the lower teens.

Chance for snow showers and colder Thursday, high in the mid 20’s.